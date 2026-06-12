UN experts condemn crackdown on women by Afghan morality police

KABUL: A group of UN experts on Thursday denounced a crackdown on women in Afghanistan's western city of Herat, saying at least two people had been killed during a protest against the restrictions.

Herat's morality police started arresting dozens of women on Saturday for not wearing the body-cloaking chador or burqa.

A protest against the measures on Tuesday was broken up by force and a boy was shot dead, the UN said, while witnesses told AFP that security forces opened fire. Police have denied that any weapons were used.

In a statement Thursday, 10 independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said at least two people were killed and over 20 were wounded.

"Allegations that women were detained for dress code violations are deeply concerning and may constitute arbitrary and unlawful detention, as it appears to penalise the exercise of their right to freedom of expression and right to be free from gender discrimination," the experts' statement said.

"Equality, peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and movement, and protection from arbitrary detention are fundamental rights," it added.

The dress code is governed by the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV), and women must be almost entirely covered when they leave home.

Many women wear a flowing abaya robe, a Muslim headscarf and a face covering, rather than a chador or burqa.