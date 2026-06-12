What to know about the EU's new rules on migration and asylum as they come into effect

BRUSSELS: The European Union is set to implement a new set of rules Friday governing how each of its 27 member states will deal with irregular migration and asylum seekers.

The European Migration and Asylum Pact is the culmination of years of grueling negotiations that overhauled the previous system, which was widely considered a failure and gave far-right parties a potent issue to win votes.

All EU members were meant to be prepared for Friday's implementation by adapting laws, training staff and beefing up border infrastructure. But even the European Commission admits no member is completely ready.

Human rights advocates warn the pact could add to the difficulties of asylum seekers face while trying to find safe haven in the EU.

Here is what to know:

Screening and fast-tracking border procedures

Under the new rules, foreigners will be screened at EU borders for up to seven days before they are admitted.

Asylum seekers from countries listed as “safe” by the EU or pose a “security threat” will go through faster asylum procedures of three months instead of six. Some applicants may be kept at the border while their cases are processed. They will be given only one chance to appeal a rejected application.

The European Commission says some member states still need to implement a new biometric database called Eurodac that will register and store information of adults and children as young as 6.

Many more countries need to set up border facilities to handle screening, asylum processing and detentions. Work also is needed to ensure there are independent rights monitoring at the border, the commission said.