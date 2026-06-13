Southern Lebanon hit by strikes after Israel orders mass evacuation

BEIRUT: Lebanon reported Israeli strikes on the country's south on Saturday shortly after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning for 20 locations including the city of Nabatieh ahead of raids there.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israeli airstrikes hit several areas covered by the warning, including the villages of Rihan and Sujud, located not far from Nabatieh.

The Israeli army warning urged residents to "evacuate your homes immediately and move to the north of the Zahrani River", around 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the southern border with Israel.

The Israeli army last month declared all areas south of the river "combat zones", and has since been striking the area.

The NNA late Friday reported explosions and artillery shelling near the Ali Taher hills overlooking Nabatieh.

On Friday Hezbollah, which has kept up attacks on Israeli troops who have invaded south Lebanon, said its fighters had confronted Israeli forces advancing towards the town of Majdal Zoun.