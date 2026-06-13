Trump to discuss Strait of Hormuz demining efforts at G7 as confidence grows for Iran war deal

Momentum for a deal to end the Iran war appeared to grow Saturday as key mediator Pakistan said an agreement was closer than “ever before” and U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during next week’s Group of Seven summit.

Separately, Iran’s state-run television announced that funeral ceremonies for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in the war's opening attack, will take place in July.

A senior U.S. official, who briefed journalists on condition of anonymity on ground rules set by the White House, said Trump also planned to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit that starts Monday with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and United Arab Emirates to discuss efforts to wind down the war.

Trump will leave for the G7 summit right after he hosts UFC fights at the White House on Sunday for his 80th birthday.

Britain and France, both G7 members, have expressed interest in assisting with demining the critical waterway once the conflict is paused. The official noted that both already have some military vessels at sea that could participate in the demining process.

It was not immediately clear how many mines are in the strait that Iran has effectively controlled since shortly after the war began, virtually shutting down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf. The U.S. blockaded Iranian ports in response. A tenuous ceasefire has been in place since April 7.