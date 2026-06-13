US-Iran peace deal expected within 24 hours, says Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The United States and Iran could finalise an agreement to end the Middle East war "within 24 hours", key mediator Pakistan said Saturday, after both sides expressed optimism about the chances of concluding a deal.

The foes and mediators of the conflict have claimed a long-awaited accord is in its final throes, despite new skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz in the months-long war that has roiled the region and global economy.

Weeks of negotiations on a peace agreement after an April 8 truce have so far not yielded success, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly insisting a deal is near only for the wrangling to drag on.

"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before," Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has played a crucial role in peace talks, wrote on X on Saturday.

"With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week."