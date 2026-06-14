India, France elevate ties with focus on AI, defence and trade

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday elevated the momentum in India-France ties with a strong push for innovation-led growth positioning India and France as key partners in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, defence manufacturing, space exploration and resilient supply chains.

Earlier in the day, addressing innovators, investors and entrepreneurs at Bharat Innovates, Modi projected India as a rising innovation powerhouse and called for technology that serves humanity rather than markets alone.

"An India that is emerging not merely as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor of solutions. Here, some are working to transform rural life through AI, while others are using satellite technology to support farmers. Some young innovators are shaping the future through smart cities, advanced manufacturing, and new materials... At the same time, several start-ups are developing new technologies in the fields of defence and security," Modi said.

The Prime Minister urged startups to build technologies that are "trusted, inclusive and human-centric", arguing that companies should be judged not only by their valuation but by their contribution to society.

The Bharat Innovates conclave, launched during Modi's France visit, brought together startups, venture capital funds, researchers and innovators from India, France and other countries. Modi interacted with entrepreneurs working in frontier sectors including quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology, defence, space, healthcare, med-tech and clean energy.

The innovation push was reinforced during Modi's bilateral meeting with Macron at Villa Kerylos in Nice.