India, France elevate ties with focus on AI, defence and trade

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday elevated the momentum in India-France ties with a strong push for innovation-led growth positioning India and France as key partners in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, defence manufacturing, space exploration and resilient supply chains.
Earlier in the day, addressing innovators, investors and entrepreneurs at Bharat Innovates, Modi projected India as a rising innovation powerhouse and called for technology that serves humanity rather than markets alone.
"An India that is emerging not merely as a consumer of solutions, but as a contributor of solutions. Here, some are working to transform rural life through AI, while others are using satellite technology to support farmers. Some young innovators are shaping the future through smart cities, advanced manufacturing, and new materials... At the same time, several start-ups are developing new technologies in the fields of defence and security," Modi said.
The Prime Minister urged startups to build technologies that are "trusted, inclusive and human-centric", arguing that companies should be judged not only by their valuation but by their contribution to society.
The Bharat Innovates conclave, launched during Modi's France visit, brought together startups, venture capital funds, researchers and innovators from India, France and other countries. Modi interacted with entrepreneurs working in frontier sectors including quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology, defence, space, healthcare, med-tech and clean energy.
The innovation push was reinforced during Modi's bilateral meeting with Macron at Villa Kerylos in Nice.
Following extensive discussions covering defence, technology, space, trade, mobility and global affairs, the two sides announced 13 agreements and initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term cooperation.
"Today's talks with my friend, President Macron were exceptionally productive. Considering the longstanding friendship between our nations, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.
"Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in key sectors like defence, technology, space, security, counter terrorism, innovation and more," Modi said after the meeting.
Both leaders reviewed progress under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap and agreed to intensify defence cooperation with a focus on co-design, co-development and co-production of advanced platforms and technologies.
They also discussed expanding collaboration in human spaceflight, space situational awareness and private-sector participation in the space sector.
In the economic sphere, both sides agreed to establish a high-level mechanism to double bilateral trade within five years and called for early implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The leaders also launched a new Economic Security Dialogue to strengthen supply chain resilience, particularly in critical minerals.
The adoption of the India-France Innovation Roadmap 2030 and the creation of a Joint AI Working Group reflected the growing importance of technology in the bilateral relationship. The leaders also welcomed the continued expansion of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France and enhanced cooperation in education, research, skilling and cultural exchanges.
The discussions additionally covered the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and preparations for the upcoming G7 Summit, where Macron has invited India to participate in key deliberations.