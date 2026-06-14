Indian national stabbed to death in West London; police launch murder probe

CHANDIGARH: A 26-year-old Indian-origin man from Punjab was stabbed to death in West London.

The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was found with stab injuries on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane in Southall, an area with a large Indian-origin population. Despite efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward. Another man in his 30s was injured in the incident, taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 12.41 am on June 10 by the London Ambulance Service following reports of a stabbing on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane.

“Officers attended with paramedics and two men were found to have been injured. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Singh, who had suffered a knife wound, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers. The second man, in his 30s, was treated at hospital and later discharged,” the statement said.

Police added that seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Following further enquiries, six have been released with no further action, while one has been bailed pending further investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said officers were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.