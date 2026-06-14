Indian national stabbed to death in West London; police launch murder probe

CHANDIGARH: A 26-year-old Indian-origin man from Punjab was stabbed to death in West London.
The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, was found with stab injuries on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane in Southall, an area with a large Indian-origin population. Despite efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation and appealed for witnesses to come forward. Another man in his 30s was injured in the incident, taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 12.41 am on June 10 by the London Ambulance Service following reports of a stabbing on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane.
“Officers attended with paramedics and two men were found to have been injured. Despite the efforts of medical staff, Singh, who had suffered a knife wound, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers. The second man, in his 30s, was treated at hospital and later discharged,” the statement said.
Police added that seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Following further enquiries, six have been released with no further action, while one has been bailed pending further investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command said officers were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.
“Homicide detectives continue to investigate Singh’s tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones. We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Wells Lane at around 12.30 am. I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area, or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police, to come forward,” she said.
Singh, who hailed from Tarn Taran district in Punjab, moved to the UK in 2022 after completing his schooling. It is learnt that his family spent around Rs 24 lakh through an immigration agent to send him abroad. His father, Mukhtiar Singh, is a farmer.
Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign has been launched to support Singh’s family and help repatriate his body to India. Family members have also appealed to the Indian government for assistance in bringing his mortal remains back home.
The killing comes at a time when immigration and public safety have become contentious issues in parts of the UK. Earlier this week, hundreds of anti-immigrant protesters took to the streets of Belfast in Northern Ireland after a Sudanese national was charged with attempted murder over a separate knife attack that left a man seriously injured.
Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn described those attacks as “racist thuggery”, while community leaders said many migrants and refugees were afraid to leave their homes. Volunteers have also helped relocate families who feared becoming targets.