UK forces intercepts Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel: ministry

LONDON: British forces on Sunday intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” as it attempted to transit the English Channel, the Ministry of Defence said.
In what officials described as the first UK-led operation of its kind, the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marines and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency. The government said the operation targeted efforts by Russia to circumvent international sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of Defence, the tanker will now be moved to an anchorage off England’s south coast, where it will remain under close monitoring.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he had authorised the operation in the early hours of Sunday.
“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” Starmer wrote on X.
“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fuelling Putin’s war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide.
“I want to thank those involved, including our Armed Forces and law enforcement officers who keep this country safe 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”