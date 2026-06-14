UK forces intercepts Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in English Channel: ministry

LONDON: British forces on Sunday intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker linked to Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” as it attempted to transit the English Channel, the Ministry of Defence said.

In what officials described as the first UK-led operation of its kind, the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marines and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency. The government said the operation targeted efforts by Russia to circumvent international sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the tanker will now be moved to an anchorage off England’s south coast, where it will remain under close monitoring.