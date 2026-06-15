Pakistan Air Force training aircraft crashes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; both pilots killed

A Pakistan Air Force trainer aircraft crashed on Monday, leaving both pilots onboard killed. It is believed that the aircraft was undergoing a regular training sortie when it crashed near Mardan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The deceased pilots are identified as Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Qasim Abdullah (Pakistan Air Force) and Lieutenant Taha Abbasi (Pakistan Navy).

A board of inquiry has been constituted by Air Headquarters to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, the services chiefs of Pakistan and all ranks of the Pakistan Armed Forces expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

With inputs from PTI