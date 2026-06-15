Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan

LAHORE: Police shot and killed an Australian child in eastern Pakistan, authorities said, with Canberra calling on Monday for an investigation into the incident that also wounded two of the girl's family members.

Police in Pakistan's most populous eastern province, Punjab, said that officers responding to a robbery exchanged fire with the suspects who were holding the passengers of a family's car at gunpoint on Wednesday.

"In the ensuing chaos, the officer involved mistakenly assessed that the suspects were attempting to flee in the victims' vehicle and discharged his weapon," said the Punjab Police's Crime Control Department in a statement on Sunday.

"This erroneous decision resulted in the tragic death of 10-year-old Hania and injuries to her father and brother," it added.

Punjab police said they had registered a criminal complaint from the victim's father and had arrested the officer involved, who appeared before a court and was remanded in custody.

Australian media reported the family, from the western city of Perth, were visiting relatives in Pakistan when the incident took place.