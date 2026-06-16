6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts part of Indonesia

JAKARTA: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia on Tuesday and was followed by strong aftershocks.

The initial temblor caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute. No information on damage or casualties was immediately available.

The quake was centred 46 kilometers (29 miles) east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. A subsequent quake measured 5.2 magnitude.

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the city of Mamuju on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks.