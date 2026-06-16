World

6.7 magnitude earthquake jolts part of Indonesia

The quake was centred 46 kilometers (29 miles) east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province.
Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.
Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.IANS
Associated Press
Updated on
1 min read

JAKARTA: A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of Indonesia on Tuesday and was followed by strong aftershocks.

The initial temblor caused strong shaking lasting more than a minute. No information on damage or casualties was immediately available.

The quake was centred 46 kilometers (29 miles) east-southeast of Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. A subsequent quake measured 5.2 magnitude.

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the city of Mamuju on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks.

Indonesia
earthquake
U.S. Geological Survey