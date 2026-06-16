As Iran chases the World Cup, its US diaspora is divided between protesting and cheering

When soccer and geopolitics collide

Event security broke up shouting matches between protesters and fans before and after the match, and were joined by sheriff's deputies shortly before kickoff. A woman protesting jeered Kia Keanh and his family as they walked by wearing T-shirts supporting the team.

"I'm just here to watch the sport, it's not about the regime," he said. "I'm just here for a World Cup game, to enjoy it with my family."

Some of the demonstrators also went inside the stadium to see the team play, like 42-year-old Ella Bah, who brought extra clothing to conceal the lion-and-sun flag she wore tied around her like a dress.

"We're not here to cheer them on," she said. "We're here to be the voice for the people inside Iran."

Iran's participation in the tournament has been fraught with conflict because of the country's war with U.S. and Israeli forces. Late Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had reached a deal with Iran to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz. The war launched by the U.S. and Israel on Feb. 28 has rattled the region and virtually shut down oil and natural gas shipments from the Persian Gulf.

After the war's outbreak, the team moved its training base to Mexico from Tucson, Arizona, and some of the country's soccer officials were not granted visas to enter the United States. Many in the diaspora have mixed feelings over how to show their support of the Iranian people, but not the government.

"We play for every Iranian, be it in the diaspora or in Iran. People have different opinions, but we are here to unite people and we will try to bring joy to all Iranians wherever they live," team captain Mehdi Taremi said at a press conference Sunday.