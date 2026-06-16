UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit gang-plagued Haiti in solidarity with victims

UN chief Antonio Guterres will visit gang-ravaged Haiti on Tuesday to show solidarity with victims of violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation long plagued by political, economic and security woes.

The secretary-general, who last traveled to Port-au-Prince in July 2023, will meet with men, women and children whose lives are affected by the violence, according to his office.

"He will see firsthand the humanitarian and security challenges facing the country, as well as efforts by national authorities and the international community to restore stability and support the Haitian people," spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, has for years suffered from instability as powerful gangs carry out rampant killings, rapes, looting and kidnappings.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently displaced in a country of about 11 million, and more than five million are facing severe food insecurity, according to UN figures.

The security crisis worsened in early 2024, when gangs launched a wave of violence that forced the country's unelected prime minister to resign.