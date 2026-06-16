What to know about seismic UK by-election that imperils PM Starmer

Polling stations will open at 7:00 am (0600 GMT) and close at 10:00 pm. A result is due in the early hours of Friday.

Why is it happening?

By-elections usually occur when an MP has been forced to quit over a scandal, or they have died.

But Thursday's vote was triggered after incumbent Josh Simons announced he would stand down so that Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, could try to become an MP and use that to launch his bid to oust Starmer.

Veteran politician Burnham, 56, is popular on Labour's so-called soft-left wing.

He has been an outspoken critic of Starmer, who has tried to govern more from the centre since ousting the Conservatives in July 2024, but whose time in office has been plagued by policy U-turns.

A scandal over his appointment of ex-Jeffrey Epstein associate Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington contributed to dire local and regional election results for Labour last month.

Under Labour party rules, it is impossible for someone outside parliament to become leader, hence why Burnham, who was an MP between 2001 and 2017, wants back in.

Will Burnham triumph?

Polls predict that Burnham should win, although it is expected to be a tight contest with the hard-right Reform UK party, whose candidate is local plumber Robert Kenyon.

While Labour is typically a safe Labour seat, Simons secured a majority of just over 5,300 at the 2024 general election.

Reform, led by anti-immigrant firebrand Nigel Farage, also won every council ward in the area during last month's council polls.

But Burnham's personal popularity is expected to see him through, plus Kenyon has been dogged by offensive remarks he previously made on social media, including about women.

Seventy-year-old Susan Smith told AFP in the town of Hindley that she will vote for Burnham.

"He's done a lot of good work for the community," said the charity shop manager.

But Simon, 32, who asked not to give his full name, said he plans to vote Reform, mainly because of the hot-button immigration issue.

"Labour, Tories, all of them have had a chance. Let the rest of them have a chance," he told AFP.

Restore Britain, backed by Elon Musk and which is even further right of Reform, could play a deciding factor.

A More in Common poll for the Sunday Times predicted Restore will win an eight percent vote share, greater than the difference between the 45 percent expected for Burnham and 40 percent tipped for Kenyon.

What next?

Multiple reports have suggested Burnham could launch a leadership bid quickly if he is victorious, although others have speculated he could wait until Labour's annual conference in September.

He would need the support of 81 of Labour's 402 MPs to trigger a contest, the outcome of which would be decided by Labour Party members, not just lawmakers.

Others may also throw their hat into the ring, including the former health minister Wes Streeting and ex-defence minister John Healey, who had been considered loyal to Starmer until his shock resignation last week.

A YouGov poll last month suggested Burnham would defeat Starmer.

The prime minister warned Monday that a contest would plunge the country "into chaos", repeating that he would stand and fight any challenge.

Unnamed allies of Burnham quoted in newspapers have expressed hope that Starmer could instead be persuaded by his ministers to resign or lay out a timetable for his departure.