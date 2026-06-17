BBC presenter Ashley Cain faces scrutiny over past misogynistic social media posts

A BBC presenter who has been praised by the corporation for his popularity with young male audiences has previously made a series of abusive and misogynistic comments about women, according to a Guardian investigation.

The remarks attributed to him include referring to women as “slags,” “sluts,” “psychos,” and “bitches.”

Ashley Cain presents the BBC Three documentary series Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone. The second series was commissioned by the BBC and filmed on location earlier this year.

Former footballer and reality TV star Ashley Cain fronts Ashley Cain: Into the Danger Zone, a BBC Three documentary series that examines the lives of young men in some of the world's most dangerous environments, where crime can be deeply intertwined with daily life and survival.

Before Cain began working with the BBC, he was an active user of X (formerly Twitter), where he frequently posted abusive comments about women. His posts included derogatory language, jokes about violence toward women, and sexually degrading remarks.

While the comments are several years old, the fact most of them have been available on Cain’s public X account for more than a decade raise questions about the BBC’s vetting procedures given his controversial background, The Guardian wrote.

According to The Guardian, Cain did not respond to repeated requests for comment. In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: “We are very clear we expect the highest standards of behaviour from everyone who works with or for the BBC. When allegations are brought to our attention we take them seriously. We will consider this information carefully and do not intend to comment further at this stage.”

A source familiar with the matter told the newspaper that the BBC had been unaware of Cain’s historic social media posts. The controversy could present an early challenge for the BBC’s new director-general, Matt Brittin, who took up the role last month following a series of misconduct scandals involving BBC presenters.