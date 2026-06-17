G7 summit focuses on contentious future of AI and US dominance of the industry

Leaders at the Group of Seven summit wrap up three days of talks in the French Alps on Wednesday with discussions on the contentious future of artificial intelligence and US dominance of the industry.

US President Donald Trump and other national leaders are closing the formal talks of the leading industrial nations in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains with a session on the future of artificial intelligence and another on fostering economic growth.

The heads of several leading AI companies will attend the discussions, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Trump plans to stop outside Paris for a glitzy dinner at the Palace of Versailles before he jets back to Washington on Wednesday.

The G7 leaders spent the bulk of the meetings Tuesday discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine and a tentative deal to end the Iran war. Trump did not reveal details of the agreement expected to be signed by the United States and Iran on Friday at a resort on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne.

The G7 includes France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

Informal talks begin

Leaders of France, the UK, Italy, Germany and Canada have gathered for informal talks ahead of a G7 session on global economic imbalances, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

They then joined the meeting involving partners including India, South Korea, Kenya and India.

Starmer says he discussed Russia oil sanctions with Trump

Keir Starmer says he isn't sure whether Trump has made a decision about whether to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil. The British leader says he talked to Trump about the temporary US sanctions waiver.

Starmer told British broadcaster ITV he and Trump had "a very constructive discussion about Ukraine," but "I don't know that a decision has been made yet." He said G7 leaders shared "a real determination to stand with Ukraine," including through more sanctions on Russia.