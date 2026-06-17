India, EU eye year-end FTA after Modi-von der Leyen talks; PM meets Merz on trade, defence

India and the European Union aim to conclude a long-awaited free trade agreement by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Wednesday.

The leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation in security and defence, underscoring efforts to strengthen strategic ties amid growing geopolitical uncertainty. The meeting was also attended by European Council President Antonio Costa.

"Since we have concluded the mother of all trade deals, we have been moving fast to deliver on our commitments. We will sign the Free Trade Agreement by the end of the year. And accelerate work on an investment agreement," Von der Leyen said on social media.

"We will also step up security & defence cooperation. And join forces for better connectivity by advancing IMEC, the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor," she said.

India and the EU announced concluding negotiations for the mega trade deal at their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.