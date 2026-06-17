Most Americans see freedoms under threat but core to nation's identity, AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON: Most Americans believe civil liberties like the right to vote are under threat, according to a new AP-NORC poll, while also continuing to agree that the rights expressed in the nation's founding documents are still core to American identity.

The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most Americans across demographics believe the right to vote, the right to free speech and freedom of religion are integral to the country. But they were more divided on the importance of the right to bear arms, and few — about one-third or less — saw those rights as safe from threats.

The survey, which was conducted April 16-20 — before the Supreme Court's recent ruling that winnowed a section of the Voting Rights Act — highlights an enduring consensus among Americans that personal freedoms are vital to the country's national identity. But it also reveals deep anxieties about the nation's trajectory on the cusp of a summer filled with celebrations of the country's semi-quincentennial birthday.

"Our idea of rights has been very consistent in this country until the last few years," said Louise Rochon, 85, of Connecticut. "Now, they're all under threat. Every single last one of them."

Americans see rights as vital, but threatened

About 9 in 10 Americans say the right to vote is "extremely" or "very" important to the United States' identity, the poll found. About the same proportion of Americans consider freedom of speech to be highly important to the country's identity.

Meanwhile, about 8 in 10 Americans consider freedom of religion to be core to the national identity, while about 6 in 10 Americans consider the right to keep or bear arms as highly important to the nation's identity.

But many in the country see those same principles as imperiled today. About two-thirds of Americans view the right to vote as under some threat, with about one-third saying voting rights are under "major threat" while about 3 in 10 said they faced a "minor threat." Only about one-third of Americans said voting rights faced "no threat at all."

Additionally, nearly half of Americans say freedom of speech is under major threat, followed by about 3 in 10 who said the same about gun rights and religious freedom.

The country is going "down the drain," said Tracy Gonzales, an independent from San Antonio, Texas. Americans of all stripes, she said, have "thrown religion to the side at the moment" and allowed for other civil liberties to be eroded amid fierce debates over immigration and the economy.

"Given everything going on with our president, you really don't have time to think of anything else," said Gonzales, 37, of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns. "There are so many other crimes that are being committed and people that actually need help, and you're focused on the ones that are trying to get it together."