Russia says Ukraine drone hit bus carrying Belarusian children

MOSCOW: A Ukrainian drone hit a bus carrying a children's football team from Belarus in Russia's border Bryansk region, killing a woman who accompanied the team, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Ukraine's army dismissed the Russian statements as "false."

The strike in the region bordering Ukraine also wounded seven people, including five children, all of whom were taken to hospital, Russia's healthcare ministry said.

Russian authorities did not say how old the children were. Photos from a Belarusian TV channel showed a grey bus with shrapnel holes on one side, with some of the windows blown out.

Ukraine has in recent months stepped up drone strikes on Russia in retaliation for Moscow's almost daily air raids since the beginning of the four-year war.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, using airplane-type drones, attacked the bus of the Gomel (southeast Belarus) children's football team, which was going on holiday to Gelendzhik (on Russia's Black Sea coast)," Bryansk region acting governor Yegor Kovalchuk said on social media.