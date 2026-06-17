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Sikh caretaker couple killed in firing inside gurdwara in northwest Pakistan

The incident occurred in Babu Mohallah locality of Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(Express Illustrations)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PESHAWAR: A Sikh caretaker couple was shot dead inside a gurdwara in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Babu Mohallah locality of Mardan, about 60 km northwest of Peshawar.

According to District Police Officer, Mardan, Masood Ahmed, unidentified assailants opened fire inside the gurdwara, resulting in the death of Jagannath and his wife Asma Wanti.

Police said efforts were underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack and nab those involved.

Pakistan Gurdwara Shooting
Sikh Couple Killed