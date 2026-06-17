US renames 'Indo-Pacific Command' as 'US Pacific Command'

Reversing an eight-year-old practice, the US has dropped the 'Indo' from the US Indo-Pacific Command and restored the name as the US Pacific Command.

The US Department of Defence highlighted that the designation strengthens the Command's deep historical origin, being established in 1947 by then-President Harry Truman.

The US Pacific Command extends from the US West Coast to India's western border.

"Originally established on January 1, 1947, by President Harry S.Truman, the command operated under the USPACOM banner for over 70 years, standing as the oldest and largest of the United States' unified combatant commands," the Department of Defence said in a statement.

The US Pacific Command was renamed as the US Indo-Pacific Command in 2018 during US President Donald Trump's first term in office.

"Restoring the legacy USPACOM designation honours the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific," the Department of Defence said.