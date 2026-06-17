World agreed to protect 30 per cent of the ocean by 2030, yet marine protection can’t be judged by only area

The ocean is home to some of the richest biodiversity on Earth. From coral reefs and mangrove forests to the deep sea, marine ecosystems sustain countless species, support coastal communities, regulate the climate and underpin global food security.

But these systems face growing pressure from overfishing, habitat loss, pollution and climate change.

In response, nations have adopted an ambitious global goal to conserve at least 30% of the world’s ocean by 2030 – known as 30x30. This target has expanded marine protection worldwide, particularly through marine protected areas.

But what happens after protection is announced?

Decades of experience have shown that effective marine protection requires consistent rules, regulations and oversight, along with financing and meaningful collaboration with local governments, industries and communities. Without it, these areas risk becoming paper parks: lines on a map without real-world impact, where marine life may continue to face overfishing and other threats.

Two new reports we led, one from Oregon State University and the other from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, offer an important reality check on where marine conservation stands today and what must be done to achieve the goal of protecting 30% of the ocean.

Together they argue that the primary barrier to realizing the 30x30 ocean conservation goal is no longer ambition to protect the ocean, but effective action that can make it real.

A decade of commitments

The 30x30 goal is often promoted at global ocean meetings, including the 11th Our Ocean Conference, being held in Kenya on June 16-18, 2026.

According to the Oregon State analysis, the conservation commitments announced at past Our Ocean Conferences have helped establish more than 3.88 million square miles (10 million square kilometers) of marine protected areas, or about 2.8% of the global ocean.

In all, marine protected areas now cover nearly 10% of the global ocean. But only about 3.5% of that is fully or highly protected.

Only a small percentage of the ocean is fully protected

Of the nearly 10% of ocean covered by marine protected areas, much is only lightly or minimally protected, according to a Marine Conservation Institute assessment. The percentages reflect how much of the global ocean is covered under each status.

The reach of protected areas shows that voluntary pledges can translate into tangible conservation gains when progress is consistently tracked and publicly reported. However, the findings also point to a key challenge: the growing difference between the extent of protection and its effectiveness.

In other words, ocean protection cannot be judged by area alone.

The implementation gap

The Smithsonian report takes a closer look at what is needed to turn such commitments into effective conservation.

Since the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was approved in 2022, with almost every country agreeing to protect at least 30% of Earth’s land and waters, marine protection has expanded considerably. However, global numbers show that at least half of existing marine protected areas remain unimplemented or inoperable, with rules and regulations not in place or even allowing destructive activities like bottom trawling.

Achieving the 30x30 goal still requires protecting an additional 20% of the ocean over the next four years. The challenge is twofold: expanding coverage, while also ensuring that the areas are actually benefiting marine life and people.

Effective, long-lasting conservation depends on management plans, trained personnel, monitoring systems, enforcement capacity, sustainable financing and community participation. Without these elements, legal designation alone does not lead to biodiversity protection, thriving ecosystems and benefits to people.