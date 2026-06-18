Oil tankers pass Hormuz Strait after war deal: Tracker

Three big Saudi oil tankers left the Gulf through the Hormuz Strait on Thursday, maritime trackers said, after leaders vowed to reopen the route under an agreement to end the US-Iran war.

Virtually halted during three and a half months of conflict, traffic through the crucial trade route appeared to pick up slightly, though shipping groups warned that plans for the resumption of traffic were still not clear.

At 1430 GMT maritime data firm Kpler indicated that eight commodities ships had transited the strait so far Thursday -- approximately equal to the average daily volume of traffic over the past week.

Among them were three very large crude carriers (VLCC), each transporting two million barrels of oil from Saudi Arabia, the tracker said.

The rate of crossings remained well below the 120 transits per day recorded before the war, according to leading shipping journal Lloyd's List.

Also among the vessels transiting was the loaded liquefied natural gas vessel (LNG) Mraikh -- the first such French vessel to make the transit since the start of the Iran conflict on February 28.

That carrier began moving on Wednesday roughly at the time it was announced US President Donald Trump had signed a memorandum of understanding in which Iran committed to immediately reopening the strait.