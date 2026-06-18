Trump's Iran deal sparks anger among Republican hawks

US President Donald Trump's deal with Iran has opened a rare breach with Republican hawks, who warn that the agreement falls far short of the sweeping victory he promised and could leave Tehran richer, stronger and still able to threaten the region.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Trump in France, is aimed at ending months of conflict, reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz and stabilizing energy markets after a war that drove up oil prices and raised fears of a wider Middle East crisis.

But the terms have alarmed some of the same Republicans who spent years denouncing Democratic former president Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran as dangerously weak.

They have voiced concerns that Trump is offering Iran sanctions relief, access to oil markets and the prospect of a $300 billion reconstruction fund while failing to secure firm commitments on uranium enrichment, ballistic missiles or Tehran's support for armed proxies.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy wrote on X that former president and Republican icon Ronald Reagan would be "rolling over in his grave," calling the agreement "the worst foreign policy blunder in decades."

"Before the war, the strait was open, Iran was being crushed by sanctions, and 13 service members were still alive," he said. "Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped."

Trump has defended the deal as a practical way to reopen one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, through which about a fifth of global crude normally passes. He said the agreement was not final and warned that the United States could resume strikes if negotiations fail.

"It's a memorandum of understanding, and if I don't like it, we'll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head," Trump told reporters Wednesday at a Group of Seven summit in Evian, in eastern France.