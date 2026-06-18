Ukraine sets Moscow refinery ablaze in biggest attack in years

MOSCOW: Ukraine on Thursday launched its largest drone attack on Moscow in years, sparking fires in and around the capital, hitting a major oil refinery and forcing evacuations at the country's largest airport, officials said.

At least 17 people were wounded in the strikes, which also set a shopping centre and apartment building ablaze, according to authorities.

AFP reporters saw large columns of black smoke spreading over the capital's southern skyline in dramatic scenes, while drops of rain mixed with soot fell from the sky.

The attack came as Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Southeast Asian leaders at a summit in the central city of Kazan, about 700 kilometres (435 miles) east of Moscow.

Putin did not comment on the strikes as he spoke at the summit.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said they were an "absolutely justified response" to deadly strikes on Kyiv -- including an attack earlier this week on a landmark cathedral and a UNESCO-protected 11th-century monastery.

He wanted Russians to blame Putin for the consequences of Europe's worst war since WWII.

"The main thing is that the people of Russia begin to feel that it is one man, Putin, who is waging this war, while ordinary people pay the price for everything," Zelensky told reporters, including AFP.

Moscow has hit Ukraine with daily barrages of missiles and drones. Kyiv said Thursday that one person was killed and nine others were wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro.

Airport closures

It was the second time this month that Kyiv launched a major attack during an international summit, after striking Saint Petersburg at the start of a landmark economic forum near the city.

All of Moscow's airports were shut for hours, leading to hundreds of flight delays.

The country's busiest -- Sheremetyevo -- announced it had evacuated passengers to "safe locations" during the barrage, before it re-opened at around 11:00 am (0800 GMT).