Unidentified gunmen kill police constable in Pakistan's KPK

PESHAWAR: A police constable succumbed to injuries after being attacked by unidentified gunmen in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on Thursday, local police said.

The gunmen targeted a constable at Badwan Bridge in the Chakdara area of Lower Dir district, police said.

Constable Muhammad Ismail was critically injured in the attack and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to injuries.

His funeral was held with full official honours in the presence of District Police Officer Furqan Bilal and Deputy Commissioner Basharat Ahmad.

In a separate incident, security forces killed a wanted militant during an operation in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a security official said on Thursday.

The operation was conducted in the Garah Budha area, where forces targeted a suspected militant hideout.

The slain militant was identified as Khariji Khalil, a notorious target killer wanted by security agencies for his involvement in militant activities.

Officials described the operation as successful and said it was part of ongoing efforts to eliminate militant threats in the region.

In another incident, a woman and three children were injured on Wednesday after a suspected quadcopter struck a house near the Frontier Corps fort in Tank district, local police said.