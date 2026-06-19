Iran warns of 'crushing response' if US acts in 'bad faith' during ongoing negotiations

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Tehran would deliver a "crushing response" to any attempt by the United States or its partners to undermine the ongoing negotiations over a final agreement.

Ghalibaf warned that if the agreed framework is violated, new conditions are imposed, or commitments are not honoured, Tehran is prepared to take strong retaliatory measures.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Iran remained committed to implementing the conditions outlined by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei but would respond forcefully to any breach of the agreement.

"We are at your command; the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the realisation of the conditions and clauses of the agreement.

"In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy," Ghalibaf said.

"They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap," he added.

The warning comes as the United States and Iran begin a 60-day negotiating period aimed at converting the newly signed framework agreement into a comprehensive deal covering sanctions, nuclear restrictions, missile capabilities and regional security issues.

Earlier, in his address, Mojtaba Khamenei also cautioned that future face-to-face negotiations should not be interpreted as acceptance of the American position and said that Iran will not submit if Washington DC places excessive demands.

"However, it is self-evident that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position," he said.