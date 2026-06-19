Meloni rejects Trump's claim she 'begged' for photo with him as Italy's top diplomat cancels US trip

Meloni is astonished and defiant

In her video, Meloni said she was responding to Trump's claims because "certain things deserve an immediate response."

"Donald Trump's statements are completely fabricated. I am frankly stunned," she said. "I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn't the first time this has happened."

It was an apparent reference to an interview Trump gave to Italian daily Corriere della Sera in April in which he criticized Meloni's refusal to back the US-Israel war in Iran. Meloni didn't respond publicly at the time.

By Friday, it appeared she had had enough of his boasts and broadsides.

"I can only say that it's a shame he doesn't show the same resolve toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States — toward leaders with whom he, on the other hand, is much more accommodating," Meloni said Friday.

"But there's one thing he must remember: Italy and I do not beg."

The White House did not return an immediate request for comment on Meloni's remarks.

Meloni had initially sought to build on longstanding strong US-Italian ties when Trump began his second mandate, and had positioned herself as a "bridge" between Washington and the European Union. She was the lone EU head of state to attend his inauguration.

But relations have frayed over the US war in Iran, which Meloni has said was illegal, and Trump's position on Ukraine, which Italy strongly supports. Trump's tariffs and strong US support of Israel over its war in Gaza have been other points of contention.