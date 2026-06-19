Trump approval on Iran low even as tentative deal to end fighting emerged, new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON: Most Americans continue to disapprove of how President Donald Trump is handling Iran, while his overall presidential approval holds steady, according to a new AP-NORC poll that was conducted as Trump suggested a deal with Iran had been reached.

The poll points to just how unpopular the three-month war with Iran has been with Americans, even as Trump turned abruptly from threatening Iran to reopening negotiations.

Support for the president's handling of the war remains lopsidedly partisan. About two-thirds, 65%, of US adults disapprove of how Trump is handling issues with Iran.

But while the vast majority of Democrats and independents view Trump's actions negatively, only 28% of Republicans are unhappy.

Americans' views on how the president is handling Iran are roughly in line with his overall job approval, which stands at 37%, unchanged from an AP-NORC poll conducted in May.

The survey was conducted June 11-17, just after Trump called off threats to escalate the war with Iran. The poll was fielded as Trump announced a deal with Iran and authorized an end to the US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, concluding just before the deal was signed Wednesday.

Approval of Trump's actions on Iran has been low over the last few months. But in interviews, some Republicans also weren't pleased with the outcome of this week's agreement, which gives Iran an immediate benefit, allowing it to sell its oil freely again.

The deal also reopens the strait without tolls for two months, restarts talks between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program and calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

David Farrington, a 79-year-old Republican-leaning independent in Fort Worth, Texas, "doesn't have any love lost" for Iran, but he's frustrated the agreement focused on the strait and didn't deliver more on the country's nuclear weapons program.

"Any agreement regarding the strait is hardly what I would consider a recognizable concession on the part of Iran," Farrington said.

"So, I consider that some fluff that attempts to make this agreement look better when it's not."