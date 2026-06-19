Ukraine says one dead in Russian drone strikes on civilian ships in Black Sea

KYIV: Russian drones hit two civilian ships in the Black Sea late Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said Friday.

One struck a Panamanian-flagged vessel, killing a crew member and wounding two others, while the other struck a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, injuring three, Kuleba said.

"This is yet another proof that Russia is waging a war against freedom of navigation, international trade, and global food security," he said.

The ships resumed their journeys following the strikes, the governor of Ukraine's southern Odesa region said.

Russian attacks continued in the morning, killing an eight-year-old girl in the central-eastern city of Pavlograd, said Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha.

In the eastern Kharkiv region, ten people, including four children, were wounded, Ukraine's emergency service said.

Russia has targeted Ukrainian-bound ships throughout its nearly four-year invasion, part of what Kyiv has called a campaign of "terror" aimed at destroying its economy.

Moscow, which denies targeting civilians, has warned any ship sailing towards Ukrainian ports may be treated as carrying military cargo.