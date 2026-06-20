Canada's new anti-hate law may curb pro-Khalistan protests outside temples

CHANDIGARH: The Canadian Government has enacted a law to combat hate crimes targeting identifiable groups, including those based on religion, by countering hate propaganda and introducing stricter measures against those who prevent access to places of worship or intimidate devotees.

The Combating Hate Act (Bill C-9) received Royal Assent and will come into force on July 18. The legislation is likely to help address the issue of pro Khalistan groups protesting outside temples in recent years and displaying overt symbols of the movement, including images of terrorists.

The move comes amid rising concerns over antisemitism, Islamophobia, homophobia and transphobia, which have left many people feeling unsafe in their own communities.

The new protections make it a crime to intimidate or obstruct people from accessing places where communities gather, including places of worship, schools and community centres.

The law also strengthens provisions in the Criminal Code dealing with hate motivated crime and the public display of certain terrorism and hate symbols.

Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, said, “As hate continues to rise in Canada, communities have been calling for stronger protections against hate crimes. Those protections are now law. We’ve seen synagogues struck by gunfire, places of worship vandalised or burned, and people being targeted in their own communities. That is unacceptable. We cannot allow that kind of hate to become normal in Canada. These changes will help people worship and gather safely in their own communities, while supporting law enforcement with clearer tools to respond.”

Pro Khalistan elements in Canada have staged multiple demonstrations outside Hindu temples this year, including one at the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, British Columbia, earlier this month.

These groups have also displayed images of Talwinder Singh Parmar, considered by Canadian authorities to be one of the masterminds behind the bombing of Air India Flight 182, Kanishka, on June 23, 1985, which claimed 329 lives. The attack remains the deadliest act of terrorism in Canadian history.