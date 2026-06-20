Lebanese turtle sanctuary ecologist Mona Khalil dies after Israeli attack

Lebanese marine ecologist Mona Khalil, who was critically injured when an Israeli strike hit her home near Tyre last week, has died, according to local reports.

Khalil, 76, was severely wounded in the attack and was moved to an intensive-care unit in Beirut before succumbing to her injuries on Friday, The Guardian reported quoting her friends. Her assistant, an Ethiopian woman, suffered burns but was recovering.

Mona Khalil managed the Orange House Project, a conservation sanctuary near the Mediterranean city of Tyre. She welcomed volunteers to help clean and monitor a mile-long stretch of beach and hosted visitors interested in learning about environmental conservation.

The Society for the Protection of Nature in Lebanon (SPNL) mourned the passing of Mona Khalil, with profound sadness.