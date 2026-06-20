Twin roadside blasts kill at least seven in Pakistan’s Bannu district

PAKISTAN: Twin roadside blasts killed at least seven people in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Saturday.

"A private pickup truck carrying passengers was targeted with a remote-controlled IED," said Yasir Afridi, a police officer in Bannu district, using a common acronym for a homemade bomb.

"... the injured were being transported to hospital in a car for emergency treatment when a second IED exploded," he said, adding that three people were wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts but the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and other militant groups are active in the region.