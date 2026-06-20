Woman killed during stabbing spree in Russian mall: Authorities

MOSCOW: A woman was killed and five people were wounded during a stabbing spree in a mall in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on Saturday, local authorities said.

"A young man armed with what appeared to be a knife attacked people at a shopping centre in Krasnodar. One woman was killed in the incident," said Russia's investigative committee, which handles major crimes.

The 19-year-old perpetrator was apprehended and will undergo psychiatric tests, it added, saying a murder investigation had been opened.

"According to preliminary reports, five people were wounded. They are currently receiving medical assistance in regional and city hospitals," said Krasnodar regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

The motives for the attack remain unknown. One video published by Russian outlet Ostorozhno Novosti showed the suspect saying he was "sick of his life" during a short interrogation shortly after his arrest.