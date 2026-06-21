Al Jazeera slams Israel's 'smear campaign' against journalists killed in Gaza, calls it attempt to 'justify crimes'

Al Jazeera on Sunday rejected Israeli accusations that one of its journalists, killed in Gaza a day earlier, was a Hamas operative, as family and colleagues mourned the cameraman in the Palestinian territory.

The Qatar-based network said in a statement that it "condemns the Israeli occupation army's baseless accusations, which seek to justify its crimes against Al Jazeera journalists and cameramen in Gaza, most recently the killing of cameraman Ahmed Wishah."

On Saturday, Al Jazeera reported that Wishah was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp.

Ahmed Wishah's brother Mohammed Wishah, also an Al Jazeera journalist, was killed by Israeli shelling in April, the Qatari broadcaster said at the time.

AFP footage captured in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza showed friends and family grieving over Wishah's lifeless body in the area's Al-Aqsa Hospital.

The cameraman could be seen laid out on a steel tray in the hospital's morgue in a cabinet with other bodies.