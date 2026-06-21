Chinese aircraft, naval vessels spotted around Taiwan, says defence ministry

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected two sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am local time on Sunday.

The ministry said it monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, it said, "2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Saturday, the MND said it detected five sorties of PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels and five official ships operating around itself.

In a post on X, it said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Meanwhile, Focus Taiwan reported how earlier in June, Taiwan's first domestically built submarine departed from the Port of Kaohsiung for its latest round of sea trials that included dive tests.