Gaza health officials say Israeli strikes kill 11

GAZA CITY: Gaza health officials said Israeli strikes on Saturday killed at least 11 people, including four members of the same family, in the latest violence to rock the Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire.

Israel and Hamas trade near-daily accusations of truce violations and the Gaza Strip remains gripped by bloodshed as progress on permanently ending the war remains stalled.

An overnight Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City killed four members of the Al-Safadi family, including the husband, wife and their two daughters, according to the civil defence agency, a rescue service that operates under Hamas authority.

It said the strike also injured 12 others.

Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital confirmed receiving the bodies of four members of the Safadi family, including two children.

"Around 2 o'clock, my cousins were asleep when a missile struck them. They have no connection to Hamas, nor are they involved in anything. They're just innocent children," said Nael al-Safadi, a relative.

AFP footage from the scene showed an exterior wall of the apartment blown off, exposing rubble, clothes, mattresses and other household belongings strewn across the shattered interior.

"By God, I still feel as though I'm in a dream -- I never expected this to happen to us," Mohammad al-Safadi, who survived the strike, told AFP.

"I'm a civilian. I swear to God I've never carried a weapon or fired one. What do you want from me? Go after whoever you're after, what's my fault in this?"