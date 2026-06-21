US, Iran begin talks as Lebanon conflict threatens deal

BURGENSTOCK: The United States and Iran were holding talks in Switzerland on Sunday after signing a preliminary agreement to end their war, with the conflict in Lebanon threatening to derail the deal.

The negotiations to end a war that sowed chaos across the Middle East and rattled the global economy are meant to trigger a 60-day period to settle broader issues that have dogged US-Iranian relations for decades, from Iran's nuclear programme to crippling sanctions.

American and Iranian representatives gathered alongside delegations from mediators Pakistan and Qatar at the luxury Swiss resort of Burgenstock perched high above Lake Lucerne, with Doha confirming in the afternoon that the four-way talks had begun.

Yet the talks to end the months-long conflict are taking place against the backdrop of Iran closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz again in response to Israel's attacks on Lebanon, where its war with Hezbollah has flared despite a new ceasefire.

"It is not possible to enter the negotiation phase for a final agreement," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X, unless there was an end to the war in Lebanon.