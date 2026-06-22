12 Indians among 13 dead in Qatar gas plant explosion; energy ministry says 'accident' won't affect exports

DOHA: Tweleve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. More than 66 others were injured in the incident that happened Sunday, the country's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday.

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

Citing Qatari authorities, it said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," it added.