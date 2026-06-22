12 Indians among 13 dead in Qatar gas plant explosion; energy ministry says incident 'not sabotage' in nature

Qatari authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, which energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said was "an accident and not sabotage or hostile in nature", despite earlier Iranian attacks targeting energy facilities in the Gulf during the West Asia war.

He announced "the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities. 66 people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition".

Those injured are of Qatari, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Kenyan, Ghanaian, Tanzanian, Nigerian, and Nepalese nationalities, according to officials.

The blast took place at a unit supplying gas to local firms and reverberated across the capital Doha.

"It will not affect anything regarding export. It will not affect anything regarding our local requirements," Kaabi said, adding that the explosion had "no environmental impact".

At the time of the explosion, AFP journalists in the Qatari capital heard the blast on the country's northern coast, 64 kilometres (40 miles) away. Another, 20 kilometres away, saw bright orange flames and a plume of smoke rising from the area, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub.

Earlier, the Embassy of India expressed "deep concern at the unfortunate incident", in which several people got injured, and some are missing.

"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar.

We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," it said.