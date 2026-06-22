After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions

Following a first round of talks in Switzerland between Tehran and Washington towards ending the Middle East war, Bern said Monday that conditions were set for technical discussions to follow immediately.

Teams led by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf opened talks at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock on Sunday, as part of a two-month negotiating period set out under a preliminary deal agreed last week.

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the negotiators reached agreement early Monday on a "roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days", and announced that a contact channel had been set up to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz open and end fighting in Lebanon.

"The Swiss facilitator welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement.

Technical talks have been scheduled to continue for the rest of the week at the resort.

The Swiss ministry said that the roadmap agreed during the first round of talks "creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of new technical discussions".

"Switzerland remains ready to support this process, in line with its tradition of good offices," it said, stressing that "our aim is that our diplomacy contributes to de-escalation, stability and peace".