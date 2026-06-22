Keir Starmer went from election landslide to downfall after his supporters deserted him

Some of the problems that felled him were baked into his victory, which was built on a wide but shallow base of support. Despite Labour's huge majority in Parliament, it was backed by only 34% of voters — and many of those appeared motivated by anger at the Conservatives rather than enthusiasm for Labour.

This lack of excitement for his government from the start was compounded as Starmer made a series of missteps. An early furor over accepting free gifts including designer spectacles and Taylor Swift concert tickets, was followed by a series of policy U-turns, especially clumsy attempts to cut welfare spending that stirred anger in Labour ranks.

What ultimately cost him his job was appointing Peter Mandelson to the plum post of the U.K.'s ambassador to the U.S.

Mandelson was seen as someone who could help Britain navigate U.S. President Donald Trump's second term. His trade expertise and comfort around the ultra-rich were considered major assets. He helped secure a trade deal that spared Britain some of the tariffs Trump has imposed on countries around the world.

But the choice of Mandelson — who in 2003 called himself Epstein's "best pal" — backfired spectacularly when documents came to light in September 2025 showing how close his ties to Epstein had been. Starmer fired Mandelson, but further revelations in the following months plunged his leadership into crisis.

Because Starmer entered politics in his 50s, after a successful law career, he lacked the "political radar" to spot potential booby traps, Ford said.

Starmer's legal career culminated in him becoming chief prosecutor for England and Wales, a role that included prosecuting people charged with terrorism, organized crime and other serious offenses. He was knighted for his role leading the Crown Prosecution Service, and opponents liked to use his title, Sir Keir Starmer, to paint him as elite and an out of touch "lefty London lawyer."

That view of Starmer stuck, even though he comes from humble roots and has down-to-earth tastes.

The son of a toolmaker, as he mentioned repeatedly in speeches, he loves soccer — still plays the sport at 63 — and enjoys nothing more than watching his beloved team Arsenal over a beer in his local pub. He and his wife Victoria, who works in occupational health, have two teenage children they strive to keep out of the public eye.

First elected to Parliament in 2015, he was picked to lead and rebuild Labour five years later after the party's worst election result since 1935. Starmer dragged Labour toward the political center after taking over from veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, who led Labour to election defeats in 2017 and 2019. Starmer ditched some of his predecessor's more left-wing policies and apologized for antisemitism that an internal investigation concluded had been allowed to spread under Corbyn.

Starmer's forensic and prosecutorial skills were on display in Parliament, where he tormented the three Conservative prime ministers he faced off against. He was especially scathing in attacks on Boris Johnson, who allowed parties inside Downing Street during the COVID-19 pandemic, in violation of the country's lockdown rules.

But being prime minister required a different skill set and Starmer often fell short, lacking the flexibility and political instincts that the job requires – at least on the domestic front.

Starmer seemed far more comfortable dealing with international events, notably in rallying European support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and in working to mitigate the economic and political turmoil unleashed by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.