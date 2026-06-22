Over 100 Indian, Bangladeshi workers in Singapore report unpaid wages in private company to Manpower Ministry

Over 100 migrant workers, from India and Bangladesh, employed at KPA Engineering, an air-conditioner maintenance services company, reached out to Singapore's Ministry of Manpower on Monday claiming over unpaid wages for two months.

Notably, the company has been shuttered according to a report by The Straits Times.

Sampath, an Indian worker, said the workers have not been paid for two months despite raising the issue with the company and their bosses. "We heard the company closed its business. We are worried because we haven't been paid for some time," The Straits Times quoted Sampath as saying.

"We didn't know who else to turn to," he added.

The migrant workers met officials from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) after being identified as employees of KPA Engineering.