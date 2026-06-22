Protesters burn US flags, clash with police after Trump-backed candidate wins Colombia vote

BOGOTA: Protesters in Colombia's third-largest city Cali burned American flags and clashed with riot police after a Trump-endorsed hard-right candidate won the presidential election by a razor-thin margin.

Police used tear gas to try to disperse a crowd of thousands, some of whom wielded bricks and bars in anger at the victory of Abelardo de la Espriella.

With almost all polling centers reporting, De la Espriella won 49.66 percent of the vote versus left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda's 48.70 percent.

The 47-year-old's victory will likely improve strained relations with Washington and extends a wave of rightist candidates who have swept to power across Latin America.

"Today Colombia won its most important game," the president-elect said in a series of social media posts, adding he had spoken to US President Donald Trump, who offered congratulations and support.