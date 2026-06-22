UK PM Starmer reportedly set to quit as Labour rival sworn in as MP

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer could set out plans to step down as soon as Monday, UK media has reported, the same day his likely successor is expected to be sworn in as a member of parliament.

Government ministers said the Labour leader was reflecting on his political future over the weekend.

As press gathered outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning, it was unclear whether he had made a decision, and Starmer's office was not able to confirm timings for a potential press conference.

"I do not know if he has (made a decision). I know that... he has been thinking really hard about what is best for the country," junior education minister Jacqui Smith told Sky News.

"I trust him to make the right decision," Smith added.

Speculation that Starmer was on the brink of resigning comes as veteran politician Andy Burnham was due to take up his seat in parliament, days after clinching victory in a crunch by-election and clearing the path for an anticipated leadership challenge.

Under Labour's rules, the leader of the centre-left party must be a member of parliament.

If Starmer does leave office this year, Britain will get its seventh prime minister in a decade -- an unprecedented rate of churn in its modern history.

The 63-year-old ex-lawyer had insisted he would fight any attempt to oust him but the emphatic nature of Burnham's victory in last week's northwest Makerfield constituency vote appears to have prompted a weekend re-think.

The beleaguered leader "is expected to announce on Monday that he will step down as prime minister after overwhelming pressure from Labour MPs to make way for Andy Burnham", The Guardian said.

The BBC said "signs are growing" that Starmer could set out a plan to resign on Monday, while papers splashed with headlines like "Game Over".

Even US President Donald Trump was predicting Starmer's imminent departure from Downing Street, writing on Sunday on his Truth Social platform: "Keir Starmer will resign".

The American leader, who initially enjoyed a good rapport with Starmer before the Iran war ruptured the relationship, said Starmer had failed on immigration and energy policies.