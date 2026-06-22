US strike on an alleged drug boat kills two, leaves six survivors, in the eastern Pacific Ocean

WASHINGTON: The US military has conduced another strike against a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, immediately killing two people and leaving six survivors amid an ongoing campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.

The latest attack, which now numbers at more than 60, brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the US military to more than 210 people since the Trump administration began targeting those it calls "narcoterrorists" in early September.

It is unclear if the survivors of this strike were rescued. In this case, and the strike on June 16 that left two survivors, US Central Command said that they notified the US Coast Guard. The US Coast Guard said they suspended their search for survivors for the June 16 strike a day later with "no signs of survivors or debris" but had no comment on the current strike.

As with most of the military's statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, US Southern Command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs.

A black and white video posted on X showed a boat speeding through the water before being struck by a visible projectile and then bursting into flames.

President Donald Trump has said the US is in "armed conflict" with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing "narcoterrorists."