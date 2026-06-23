A red alert over France, and heat that may rewrite the record books

PARIS: Millions of people across France woke up drenched in sweat on Tuesday after another night of scorching heat, with most of the population exposed to extreme and exceptional temperatures, while 40 people died from drowning over the past five days in the country.

Temperatures will remain high around the clock as the national weather service, Meteo France, placed 54 departments under a red heat wave alert. That is about half of the country.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said after a crisis meeting that the 40 people who died by drowning since last Thursday were mainly young people.

In a country without widespread air conditioning, schools, trains and sporting events remain impacted.

Human-caused climate change is tied to increasingly extreme weather, and U.N. climate agency projections say the next five years should shatter more heat records.

“Sunshine continues to dominate across France, maintaining oppressive and exhausting heat throughout the country,” Meteo France said. Extreme conditions are expected to last at least until the end of the week, with daytime highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many towns.

“Further record-breaking temperatures are expected, including some that could surpass all previous records, regardless of the time of year,” Meteo France said.

The heat wave is exceptionally intense, coming very early in the summer, “but with a still uncertain duration,” the weather service said. It has already been compared to the August 2003 heat wave, when the highest temperatures in over half a century caused an estimated 15,000 deaths, many of them among older people in apartments and retirement homes without air conditioning.