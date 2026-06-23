Awami League activists arrested in Bangladesh as party marks founding anniversary, defying ban

Dozens of activists from former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League were arrested across Bangladesh as they attempted to mark the party's 77th founding anniversary despite a nationwide ban, authorities said on Tuesday.

Police said 26 activists of the "banned party" were arrested in Dhaka, while several others were detained elsewhere for staging processions or attempting to defy restrictions amid heightened security.

"We have foiled their plan so far, and I hope that within the remaining time, they will not be able to bring out a procession, hold a rally or gather anywhere," Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed told a media briefing.

The Awami League, founded on June 23, 1949 when present-day Bangladesh was part of East Pakistan, is the country's oldest political party and led the 1971 Liberation War.

The party was disbanded by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus after Hasina's administration was toppled on August 5, 2024 following a student-led protest movement known as the July Uprising.

The move was later endorsed by parliament under the government of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Awami League called on supporters through social media to hold online discussions, fly party flags, organise processions and carry out poster campaigns.

Despite the restrictions, videos shared on the party's social media platforms appeared to show supporters carrying party flags and banners, marching on streets and chanting slogans.

On the eve of the anniversary, Hasina wrote on social media: "We were not born to be defeated."

Hasina has been living in India since her removal from office in 2024. She was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal over charges linked to efforts to suppress the student-led protests.

"We are returning with people's support with 10 times more strength," the Awami League said in a social media post.

Bangladesh's mainstream media and online news outlets are barred from publishing or broadcasting Hasina's statements or activities linked to the Awami League.

In commentaries published by regional media outlets, Hasina has accused successive governments of using the judiciary as a political tool, enabling "mob terror" and creating a "farcical" electoral environment.

Authorities deployed additional security personnel in several parts of the country, including Barishal, where Awami League activists reportedly held unauthorised flash processions.

Troops were also deployed in Gopalganj, a traditional Awami League stronghold and Hasina's hometown, where five protesters were killed during police action at a march in 2024.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Monday that the Awami League no longer existed as an organisation.

"There is no organisation by the name of Awami League," he told reporters when asked about the party's founding anniversary.

The government also deployed the army and members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to assist civil authorities as tensions rose over the anniversary and reports emerged of the deaths of two Awami League activists.

A Home Ministry spokesman said military and BGB personnel would remain deployed in Dhaka and five other districts, including Gopalganj, until 30 June.

The deployment came a week after troops had been withdrawn to barracks following nearly two years of law-enforcement duties after the fall of Hasina's government.

Authorities had earlier issued a nationwide security alert, citing intelligence reports that Awami League supporters could attempt to create unrest around the anniversary.

Tensions increased following the deaths of two Awami League activists, one in police custody in Faridpur on 20 June and another after sustaining injuries during a police chase in Barishal on 21 June.

The deaths sparked local protests, including a brief blockade of a key highway linking Dhaka with the southwestern city of Khulna.

In a rare development, senior leaders of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Faridpur joined funeral prayers for one of the deceased activists and criticised his custodial death.

Authorities said security forces remained deployed to prevent any escalation.

(With inputs from PTI)