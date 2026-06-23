EU urges transparent probe into death of Polish anti-corruption activist in Ecuador

The European Union delegation to Ecuador has called for a swift, independent, and transparent investigation into the death of a Polish anti-corruption activist.

Monika Silva Koniuszek, known in Ecuador as Monika Silva, was found dead on Monday (June 8, 2026) at her home in the coastal village of Montañita, in Santa Elena province.

Authorities have indicated that suicide may have been the cause of death. However, friends and family have challenged that assessment, saying Koniuszek had received death threats linked to her anti-corruption and environmental advocacy work. Their concerns have intensified pressure on prosecutors to conduct a thorough inquiry.

According to a close friend, the activist had expressed fears that local criminal groups had targeted her and believed there was a contract on her life.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the European Union delegation to Ecuador voiced its concern over the case.

"The European Union expresses its deep concern over the death of European citizen and anti-corruption activist Monika Silva," the delegation said.

"We urge the competent authorities to carry out a swift, thorough, independent, and transparent investigation to clarify the circumstances and ensure accountability."

According to a report in TVP World, supporters who gathered for a candlelight vigil outside the Ecuadorian embassy in Warsaw on Wednesday evening dismissed the explanation that Silva Koniuszek had taken her own life.

Born in Poland and a long-time resident of Ecuador, Silva served as president of the La Integridad Foundation, an organization focused on promoting transparency, civic engagement, and public accountability. Much of her advocacy centered on Santa Elena province, where she spent years exposing alleged land trafficking schemes, corruption in public administration, abuse of authority, and environmental disputes, according to a report in El Reportero.