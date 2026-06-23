Iran's Foreign Ministry says no visit scheduled for UN inspectors to visit bombed nuclear sites

DUBAI: Iran said on Tuesday that there's been no visit scheduled for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to see nuclear sites earlier bombed by the United States.

Esmail Baghaei made the comment to journalists at a news conference in Tehran, Iran's capital.

Baghaei's remarks appear to cut against those made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who said negotiations in Switzerland won an agreement for the IAEA to visit Iranian sites.

The IAEA has been in and out of Iran since Israel's 12-day war against Iran in 2025, but has not been granted access to the bombed enrichment sites targeted by America in that war.

At the news conference, asked specifically about Iran buying American agricultural products, Baghaei said Iran would decide on what it would import based on "prices and quality," without directly addressing comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and Vance.

"It is interesting that the philosophy and goal of the war, which was the destruction of the Iranian civilization and the collapse of Iran, has become enriching American farmers," Baghaei said.